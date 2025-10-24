Lawmakers demand hearing on McCook Work Ethic Camp’s ICE conversion

Lawmakers say the McCook Work Ethic Camp’s conversion into an ICE detention center happened without public input or legislative approval.

Governor Pillen’s agreement with DHS was signed in early September but not publicly announced for 17 days.

Senators are calling for a Judiciary Committee hearing to investigate how tax dollars and state facilities are being used.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The conversion of Nebraska’s Work Ethic Camp in McCook into a federal immigration detention center is raising serious questions among state lawmakers, who say the decision was made without legislative approval or public input.

In a letter sent to Judiciary Committee Chair Senator Carolyn Bosn, about a dozen state senators are demanding a public hearing to address what they call a “lack of transparency” surrounding the move.

Melissa Wright Nebraska lawmakers demand a hearing after Governor Pillen’s unannounced ICE deal converts McCook’s Work Ethic Camp into a federal detention center.

Melissa Wright Nebraska lawmakers demand a hearing after Governor Pillen’s unannounced ICE deal converts McCook’s Work Ethic Camp into a federal detention center.

Melissa Wright Nebraska lawmakers demand a hearing after Governor Pillen’s unannounced ICE deal converts McCook’s Work Ethic Camp into a federal detention center.

Governor Jim Pillen signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in early September, allowing the facility’s conversion into an ICE detention site. However, the announcement didn’t come until 17 days later — a delay lawmakers say undermines accountability and public trust.

The senators argue that the Legislature was bypassed in the decision-making process and that taxpayers deserve to know how state resources and facilities are being used. They’re calling for an immediate Judiciary Committee hearing to question state and federal officials on the record.

In Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

