LB 307 vetoed by Gov. Jim Pillen leaves advocates wondering what's next

Video shows the Nebraska State Capital and Nebraska Aids Project in North Omaha.

Tommy Dennis, Lacie Bolte, and Alex Dworak members of NAP and HIV advocates share the importance of the bill and their plans for whats to come next since the governor vetoed LB 307.



Monday Govern Pillen vetoed a bill that would have provided state money for a needle exchange program, designed to prevent the spread diseases. Advocates here and around the state have promised to keep fighting for the program.

"Its upsetting, as an advocate for HIV prevention and treatment. There is so much science that backing this bill. Where this bill would actually help prevent further transmission," said Tommy Dennis, an HIV advocate.

Walking the halls of the capital, Monday, Tommy Dennis, who was helped back the bill said there's a lot of misunderstanding on the bill.

"This issue is not is not about the government providing needles. It’s really about harm reduction. Harm reduction is the key here," said Dennis.

Lacie Bolte, who works closely with Dennis at the Nebraska Aids Project, said the bill would help organizations like theirs, help slow the spread of diseases by removing dirty needles from the street.

"If we did implement a Syringe service program at our north Omaha location, that would bring individuals that would never access HIV testing with us normally," said Bolte.

Alex Dworak, a certified family physician and the secretary of the board for NAP tells me the importance of clean needles and resources.

"There's less likely to spread a transmission of HIV, hepatitis C hepatitis B and it goes beyond that because there’s also access to add additional services like referral the substitute treatment," said Dr. Dworak.

I also reached to the Douglas County Health Department, where they told me "DCHD is committed to continuing conversations around how to help those in our community who suffer from substance misuse disorders and we will continue to explore the paths available to us. Those paths include our Overdose Fatality Review Team and OD2A grant work,"

The proposed bill by senator Megan Hunt who has promised she and other senators will work to override Pillen's veto.

