'Let us know what's going on': Neighbors looking for answers as Airport Business Park project awaits support

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Airport Business Park is at a stand sill as the project team awaits letter of support from the Inland Port Authority.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sometimes, waiting is the hardest part.

"I love being here and I love living here but if I have to move, I am not trying to just keep sitting here waiting,” said Racheal Hoefker who has been waiting for answers since January.

“I don't want to just sit here when I really need to do a lot of work around here but I don't want to do it if it's for nothing," Hoefker said.

Thursday morning, the Omaha Economic Development Corporation and its partner Burlington Capital presented the airport business park project to the Inland Port Authority.

They talked about the goals, funding, and next steps. Many neighbors were unable to attend, others who did are still questioning the project.

"I still have questions about the plan, the process, and the lack of transparency and engagement from the development team," said Joe Higgins, a neighbor in the mapped out development area.

It could cost $5 million to talk to neighbors about selling, something that shocked Sen. Terrell McKinney.

"It's very alarming that you would need that much money to just go do a study and talk to the neighbors that I believe should have already been happening," McKinney said.

The development team does not have the funding yet. That requires three things.

- Meeting with the community

- Submitting financial projections

- Letter of support from the Inland Port Authority

"There are still more things that they have to provide for us before we could ever provide them a letter of support," McKinney said.

I asked Sen. McKinney if we could expect the board to give their letter of recommendation to the project at the next Inland Port Authority meeting on October 3rd, he said he's not sure.

Once that happens, conversations with neighbors about buying their land could start. They say that would take 6 months.

Neighbors can say no, the development team will create a plan based on what they're told.

"Is it going to be Enterprise I, is it going to be Airport Business Park II, is it going to be a combination of the two, right now we can't tell you," said George Achola with Burlington Capital.

In the meantime, Rachael and her neighbors continue to wait, some delaying house projects until they know if their work will last.

"Let us know what's going on, be honest, one time," said Susie Marchese, who has lived in the neighborhood since the 80’s.