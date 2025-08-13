‘Lets bring it back’: $2M facade program aims to revitalize North 24th Street

The Facade Improvement Program, funded through the North and South Omaha Recovery Grant, will enhance the corridor’s look while preserving its history.

Kay LeFlore of New Look Fashions says updates could help attract 20–25% more customers and keep pace with new developments in the area.

Eligible businesses in the North 24th Street Business Improvement District can apply through September 22 at noon.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

North 24th Street is rich with history and character — but some buildings are long overdue for renovations.

Now, there’s a way for local shop owners to get a refresh as part of a bigger effort to pull more people to North Omaha.

From Cumming Street all the way down to Meredith Avenue, a $2 million improvement project is on the way.

“North 24th Street has lagged behind in every major way possible… I’d would like to see more emphasis put on this 24th corridor… I say… let bring it back,” said Kay LeFlore.

The funding for the North 24th Street Façade Improvement Program, allocated through the North and South Omaha Recovery Grant, will help enhance the beauty and preserve the history of the area.

“We would like to have the façade improvement so we can grow our store and have something that looks more updated… like the rest of the city,” LeFlore said.

LeFlore’s New Look Fashions has stood in the neighborhood for more than 20 years. He says the building has looked the same for decades — and a share of this grant could be a game-changer for his business and his neighbors.

“I think we would probably get between 20 and 25 percent more customers because people just drive by… they don’t even realize that we’re here,” LeFlore said.

He adds that the community has kept him in business over the years, but with developments popping up around North Omaha, the façade improvement program could be an opportunity to welcome new neighbors into his shop.

“We’re always looking for those new customers… community is constantly changing… more apartments are going up… more homes are being built in the area… and we would like to grow just like the rest of this new construction,” LeFlore said.

To qualify, businesses must be located within the North 24th Street Business Improvement District, be commercial properties, and either be in operation — or planning to open — among other requirements.

Applications are open now through September 22 at noon.

