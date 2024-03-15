Local creatives look for ways to overcome the hurdles of success in Omaha

Video shows the Fabric Lab, North Omaha, and local entrepreneurs.

Xavier Jackson, the founder of the Local Art Plug and Mani Denis, share the challenges of being founders and business owners in Omaha.

'Brain Drain' study shows many professionals leave the state of Nebraska for a better shot at their careers in bigger and more established cities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There is a 'Brain Drain' problem in Nebraska. Brain drain happens when highly educated and skilled people leave for other states.

I'm Melissa Wright, your North Omaha neighborhood reporter at the Fabric Lab, this is not only happening in the business world but also in the creative fields.

Mani Denis, originally from Tanzania now calls Omaha home.

"Being an entrepreneur has its ups and downs for sure but I honestly believe I can handle it," said Denis.

Denis has big dream and is exactly who Xavier Jackson wants to help.

"So what we're really hoping to do is help elevate the creatives that live here currently….to be able to sustain their practice or at least get to the point where they're earning income to be able to grow," Xavier Jackson, founder of the Local Art Plug.

In 2019, the Omaha Chamber of Commerce surveyed 500 people who left Nebraska. The biggest reason for relocating was for professional growth.

Jackson recognizes the brain drain problem and is working to keep creative people in Omaha. Jackson is now doing this by hosting town halls focusing on building community and helping artists develop entrepreneurial skills.

"How do you make money, how do you structure things, how do you apply for grants and also creating more opportunities and connections for creatives," said Jackson.

Jackson is banking on the idea that a strong supportive community will lead Denis to his dreams.

"There are things happening here we just trying to get that amplified for all the creatives to know," said Denis.

Friday there is another town hall meeting at the Fabric Lab at 6:30, I'm Melissa Wright, your North Omaha neighborhood reporter.

