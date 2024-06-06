Local developers plan to bring more affordable housing to north O with $1 purchases of land

Video shows 19th and Ohio where recent land was sold to developers to address north Omaha affordable housing issue.

Seven local developers, purchased land from the city for $1 To keep the land, developers

The catch to securing the cheap land is that owners must begin building within days or the buyer does not substantially complete construction within 42 months.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One company rooted in north Omaha is looking to make a difference when it comes to affordable housing. What makes this different is some of the vacant lots they purchased were only a dollar.

Overgrown and according to the city of Omaha under utilized in an area in need of affordable quality housing.

"This is like a forgotten about block…period. there is dumping and a lot of nonsense that goes on here and we want to turn it into something great," said Julius Davis.

The city enticing local developers like Nandra and Julius Davis to build here with an offer too good to pass up.

"We want to improve the community… we want to keep the neighborhood feel...clean up the neighborhood and be able to give safe and affordable housing to people ," said Nandra Davis.

This lot at 19th and Ohio is one of fifty-four the city sold to developers for just one dollar.

The couple purchased two lots for $3,400 and received three lots from city for $1. The five in total, within sight of their business across the street.

The couple, both north O natives now married ten years have big plans for their neighborhood.

"Eight duplexes so that's 16 units, plus two single family homes and someone else will own those, we'll hold on to the eight duplexes and we'll go from there," said Davis.

The deal with the city stipulates that they must start building in two years now they're working to secure funding.

"We don't have an open check book… to just build this ourselves.. so we do need the help of the city…and non-profits…that just do this on the regular," said Davis.

The Davis' tell me while they're proud of their work the prize is seeing people move into their homes.

"After we get them built and we see families moving in and see kiddos running around in the yard having a good time that's when the fun starts because you know you made an impact," said Davis.

In total, seven local developers purchased land for a single dollar.