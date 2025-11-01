Local restaurants step up as SNAP benefits halt amid government shutdown

SNAP benefit pause impacts families: Due to the ongoing government shutdown, SNAP benefits will not reload starting today. While cards will still function and unused October funds roll over, many families are expected to face food insecurity as the halt continues.

Local restaurants step up to feed the community: In North Omaha, Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering is offering free soup and cornbread to anyone in need—no questions asked. Owner Gladys Harrison says she’ll continue the effort until federal benefits resume.

Community support grows through donations and prepaid meals: Noli’s Pizza has already donated more than $15,000 worth of food and is encouraging the public to help through its GoFundMe campaign. The restaurant also allows customers to prepay for meals online or in person so others can pick them up when they need them most.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Today marks the first day that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will not be reloaded due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Officials say it’s important to note that SNAP cards will still work, and any unused benefits from October will roll over into November. However, with no new funds being added, many families could soon begin to feel the strain.

In response, local restaurants are stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry.

In North Omaha, Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering kicked off day one of its community effort by offering free soup and cornbread to anyone who comes in hungry—no questions asked. Owner Gladys Harrison says she plans to continue serving free meals until SNAP benefits are restored.

Earlier this week, Noli’s Pizza also joined the effort. The popular local pizzeria has already donated more than $15,000 worth of pizza to neighbors in need and says it doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

The restaurant is encouraging the community to donate to its GoFundMe campaign to keep the effort going. Noli’s also allows customers to prepay for meals online or in person, giving others the opportunity to pick them up if they’re struggling.

As the shutdown continues, both restaurants say they’ll keep focusing on one simple goal — making sure everyone has something to eat.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.