Los Diablos motorcycle club clubhouse in North Omaha ordered closed after police raid

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Los Diablos motorcycle club clubhouse in North Omaha has been ordered to close after city inspectors documented numerous safety and property violations following a police search connected to a recent shooting investigation.

While investigating a shooting near the clubhouse, Omaha Police detectives attempted to serve a search warrant at the property. During the search, officers detained 68-year-old Richard A. Poff, who police say was living in a camper on the property.

Detectives say they found two guns and suspected methamphetamine inside the camper.

Poff was arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Police say additional charges are pending.

Investigators do not believe Poff is connected to the shooting.

Following the search, city code inspectors examined the property and documented numerous safety and property violations, leading to the immediate closure of the clubhouse.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting or other criminal activity connected to the property is asked to contact Omaha Police at 402-444-4877.

