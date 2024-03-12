Malcolm X Memorial Foundation receives large state grant; volunteer shares the impact it will have on kids

Malcom X Memorial Foundation receives a $20 million state grant for a cultural museum, education center and an outdoor amphitheater.

JoAnna LeFlore-Ejike, the executive producer and Y'Shell Davis, a volunteer, share their thoughts on the potential impact of this expansion on the community and how Malcom X's legacy continues to inspire people. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Take a look at where I am at, the MalcomX Memorial Foundation received a $20 million grant from the state of Nebraska.

At the Malcom X Memorial Foundation, I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha neighborhood reporter where change is coming to the 17- acre landmark.

“One of the reasons I love brother Malcom X so much is because I remember being a teenager out here gang banging, drug dealing and you know just being lost," said Y'Shell Davis.

Y’Shell Davis, born and raised in North Omaha says after going to juvie at 17-years old she needed guidance.

“I kinda felt like...man what do I do now? I can’t gangbang no more…I’m in trouble,” said Davis.

Davis said, that’s when her brother introduced her to the Malcom X autobiography for enlightenment.

"A light came on… it gave me clarity and vision and it gave me hope. I was just like yo, this brother was kinda of like me…conflicted,” said Davis.

After making the life-changing transition, Davis says, she believes creating a space for all kids will help them in life.

“I just know other kids are going to be like me, they’re going to attach to that story...that story is going to fuel them and they’re going to have somewhere to go,” said Davis.

Davis said it’s important for people especially in North Omaha, to have safe spaces.

“A lot of times you walk into white establishments, you wont don’t feel welcomed, you don’t necessarily feel safe," said Davis.

On February 25, the Malcom X Memorial Foundation was officially awarded the money to develop a cultural museum, education center and an outdoor amphitheater.

“Once you know these kids see that we got something for them, I am thinking its going to benefit them and you know we probably wont be able to get the kids out the building because its going to feel too much like a good home," said Davis.

The Malcom X Memorial Foundation was founded in 1971 by Rowena Moore also known as the first Black woman to run for the city council in Omaha.

With the help of the funds allocated directly from the state, JoAnna LeFlore-Ejike, the executive director of the organization said what they’re building is important to the community.

“Essentially this area has never had this much funding poured into it in such a way that the entire community will benefit from," said LeFlore-Ejike.

A construction date is still to be determined by the foundation but the money must be spent by 2027.

At the Malcom X Memorial Foundation, I'm Melissa Wright, your North Omaha neighborhood reporter.

