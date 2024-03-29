Malcom X receives a day of recognition in Nebraska

Video shows Malcom X Memorial Foundation.

The Nebraska Legislature passes a bill to recognize civil rights activist, Malcom X every May 19 as the day he was born.

Malcolm X was an inductee into the Nebraska Hall of Fame, making him the state's first Black honoree. This comes 15 years after being rejected as too controversial.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Thursday the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill to recognize every May 19th as the day Malcom X was born.

Malcom Little was born right here in Omaha.The bill introduced my senator Terrell McKinney and Danielle Conrad still does not declare the day as a state holiday mainly because of the money it would cost to pay people for the day off. But it does allow for Nebraska schools to recognize Malcom X as a civil rights activist.

In a statement from The Malcom X Memorial foundation, they say ”This day of recognition is also aligned with honoring Malcolm X as the 2024 inductee into the Nebraska Hall of Fame, and as the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation continues to build and grow into the future we are grateful to Nebraska Senators and the citizens of Nebraska for making May 19th, Malcolm X Day."