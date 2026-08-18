Man accused of firing at officers last week appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Raynard Bass was removed from a courtroom Monday during his first court appearance on multiple charges, including attempted assault of an officer and terroristic threats.

A prosecutor said Bass was shoplifting from Von Maur at Westroads when he fled the scene, eventually ending up at a home in north Omaha.

The prosecutor said Bass fired at officers and nearly choked a police dog to death before officers took him into custody.

Bass is a convicted felon, according to the prosecutor.

Bass was escorted out of the courtroom after an outburst.

The home where Bass was taken into custody sustained damage during the police operation. A tarp now covers the garage.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23.

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