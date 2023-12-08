Man convicted of 1970 bombing that killed Omaha police officer has died in prison

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Edward Poindexter, one the men convicted in a bombing attack that killed Omaha Police officer Larry Minard in 1970, has died.

Poindexter, 79, died in custody on December 7. He and another man, David Rice, were convicted of first-degree murder eight months after the bombing.

On August 17, 1970, Minard responded to a 911 call at a house near 28th and Ohio Streets. He was killed when he tried to move a suitcase inside the home that had been booby-trapped to explode. Seven other people were injured in the explosion.

Poindexter and Rice were convicted in April 1971. Charges against a third person, a 15-year-old boy, were dropped after he agreed to provide information and evidence against Poindexter and Rice. Rice died in prison in 2016.

In recent years Poindexter, his family, and other advocates had asked for a compassionate release due to his age and other health issues.