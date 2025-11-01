MCC lands new funding to boost local entrepreneurs

MCC’s Business Development Center received a $10K grant from NACCE and matched it, bringing $20K in total funding for small business development.

The 10-week program helps participants create business plans, conduct market research, and learn to pitch to investors — keeping local talent in Omaha.

Leaders like Cali Commons’ George Garrett say the program fosters collaboration among local creatives and builds stronger neighborhood economies.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A boost for Omaha’s entrepreneurial community — Metropolitan Community College (MCC) has received new funding to help turn big ideas into real businesses.

Local creatives recently gathered for a workshop hosted by MCC’s Business Development Center, focused on helping early-stage entrepreneurs sharpen their skills and connect with resources.

George Garrett, director of Cali Commons, a nonprofit that supports local artists and innovators, says he’s excited to bring what he learned back to his team of ten.

“As they’re talking about how do I get out there, what do I do… well, I’m going to connect them with MCC,” Garrett said.

The college’s Business Development Center was awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE). The grant will help expand the center’s 10-week program designed to guide entrepreneurs through building business plans, conducting market research, and pitching ideas to investors.

Director Marla Ashe says the program’s impact reaches far beyond the classroom.

“It is the bedrock, it is the foundation,” Ashe said. “If you are supporting entrepreneurs or small businesses, the research has shown that economic mobility and development increase.”The funding aims to strengthen Omaha’s small business ecosystem by creating opportunities that encourage entrepreneurs to stay local.

“There’s no need for you to leave the city,” Ashe added. “We’re going to create opportunities here — and that’s what entrepreneurs do.”In addition to the national grant, MCC matched the amount, bringing a total of $20,000 in new support for local entrepreneurs. Ashe says excitement is already building at the new Business Center in Millwork Commons.

“We are excited about the center opening up… and the momentum is growing,” she said.For community leaders like Garrett, these connections are key to keeping Omaha’s creative energy thriving.

“The more we have those types of social activities, it just lets us know what’s out there — and we get to know each other,” he said.MCC is one of only nine colleges nationwide to earn a Level Two partnership with NACCE — recognition of its growing role in supporting small business development across the metro.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.