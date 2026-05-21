Media mogul Cathy Hughes returns to North Omaha, reflects on roots and community progress

Cathy Hughes got her start in media at the Omaha Star in the mid-1960



Hughes left Omaha, purchased a Washington, D.C., radio station in 1980, and built it into Urban One, making her the second wealthiest Black woman in America.



Hughes returned to North Omaha for Creighton's commencement and a visit to the new North Omaha Visitors Center, saying the progress along 24th Street leaves her amazed every time she comes home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cathy Hughes, founder of the media network Urban One and the second wealthiest Black woman in America, returned to North Omaha, reflecting on the community's progress and the neighborhood that launched her career.

Hughes visited the new North Omaha Visitors Center Wednesday, where community history lines the walls, after delivering the commencement speech at Creighton University on Saturday.

"I had the pleasure of driving from one end yesterday to the other end and I'm just so thrilled each time I come and witness the progress," Hughes said.

Much of that progress is visible along 24th Street, including at the Omaha Star building, where Hughes got her start in media in the mid-1960s selling advertisements for publisher Mildred Brown.

"I was bitten by the media bug. It was my 1st job," Hughes said.

The building held personal significance beyond her own career. Her father set up his first accounting office there after graduating from Creighton University.

"My daddy's first office, when he graduated from Creighton University, and nobody would hire a black CPA. And so...Mildred Brown made space for him right there in the reception area over in the corner was my father's first accounting office," Hughes said.

That early experience at the Star put Hughes on a path to becoming one of the most powerful figures in American media. She moved to Washington, D.C., purchased a radio station in 1980, and built it into a powerhouse before expanding into the broader Urban One media network.

At the North Omaha Visitors Center, Hughes reflected on the relationship between media and community.

"Black folks are more visual than we are audio. And I know that firsthand, because my first business, for 45 years now, is radio. And my radio show became a lot more popular 20 years ago when I added pictures when I decided to go into the cable business," Hughes said.

As her old neighborhood continues to evolve, Hughes said her connection to it remains strong.

"I just cannot believe 24th Street," Hughes said. "I love Omaha."

