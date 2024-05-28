Memorial Day observances have been going on for over 40 years at one of Nebraska's oldest cemeteries

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Honors at one of Nebraska's oldest cemeteries for fallen service members. This Memorial Day observance has been going on for over 40 years.

Paying tribute to the military members who died in service to our country brought hundreds of people to Prospect Hill Cemetery in North Omaha.

"There's a lot of respect," said Catherine O'Brien. "I think everyone who has come here knows we are here to remember. It's not a party, per se. It's a remembrance and let's carry it forward."

O'Brien is no stranger to the over 40-year tradition at Prospect Hill. She calls herself a military brat. O'Brien has been going to the ceremony for the past few years.

"It's a nice way to spend a Memorial Day morning and actually pay homage to those who have given their lives for us," she said.

Shannon Justice with Prospect Hill said each year, everyone at the cemetery plays a huge role, from the Prospect Hill Preservation Brass & Woodwind Band made up of professional and amateur musicians, to boy scout troops, and the colonial reenactors.

"For me, it's walking through Omaha's past," said Justice. "So much of Omaha's history rests on Prospect Hill."

Dave Richards hadn't been here before, but he said the day makes him emotional. Many members of his own family served our country.

"Very grateful that we're able to celebrate this in a great country that's at peace and hopefully it'll stay that way," said Richards.

It's a day many of us took time to recall sacrifice, duty, and the responsibility to remember those who fought and died to protect our freedom.