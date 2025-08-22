Modular home snaps while being dropped by crane

A crane crash at 25th and Corby caused one modular townhome section to fall onto another, delaying a project aimed at revitalizing the neighborhood.

Neighbors Cheryl Weston and Kenneth Hayes witnessed the crash but say they still believe modular housing can help meet North Omaha’s need for affordable homes.

The developer confirmed no injuries were reported; the cause of the crash remains under investigation, leaving the project’s completion timeline uncertain.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A housing project meant to bring new life to 25th and Corby hit an unexpected setback this week when a section of a modular town home crashed onto another during construction.

Cheryl Weston, who has been following the project from the beginning, captured video of the mishap as a crane lifted one of the upper sections.

“I came around the corner, and it was like—am I seeing what I am seeing?” Weston recalled.

Kenneth Hayes, who lives directly across the street, said watching the crane work was exciting until things suddenly went wrong.

“It was loud, I don't know— it was like a loud crash and after the initial crash," said Hayes. "I don't know, there was another dismantling of the structure."

Despite the crash, Hayes says he remains hopeful about what modular housing can bring to the neighborhood.

“For new structures, I think it's best because it speeds up the process so much and the way they do it makes it more affordable and more accessible for more people," said Hayes.

Weston echoed that optimism, saying that while the mishap was startling, North Omaha still needs more housing.

“This is what is called an option… it’s something to look at, and I consider this change and we have to look at all aspects of what can be done," said Weston.

The developer confirmed no one was injured in the incident, and the cause is still under investigation. The four town homes were expected to provide a fresh look to the block, but the timeline for completion is now uncertain.

