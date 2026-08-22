Moms hit the trails at Standing Bear Lake for connection and community building

Mom Power Inc. founder Desree Coleman created the organization after feeling alone in motherhood, with the goal of ensuring no other mother has to navigate life by herself.

The outdoor Mom Power Hour at Bear Lake, a partnership between Mom Power Inc. and Hit These Trails, was designed to help mothers build lasting relationships and stronger support networks.

Coleman believes investing in mothers strengthens more than just the individual: "When mothers thrive, our families thrive, and our community thrives."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mothers and their little ones took to the trails at Standing Bear Lake for an outdoor event designed to build relationships and strengthen social networks.

Mom Power Inc. teamed up with a local community group, Hit These Trails, to create the outdoor Mom Power Hour — an event designed to help mothers connect, build relationships, and strengthen their social networks.

The morning started with introductions, with each mom sharing one thing she enjoyed over the summer.

Desree Coleman, founder of Mom Power Inc., said the events give women a chance to step outside of their day-to-day role as moms and simply connect as individuals.

"Our mom power hours are just an opportunity for moms to come together and meet other moms that maybe they would normally meet."

Coleman said her own experience as a mother inspired her to create the organization.

"I actually created it, because I felt that I was doing motherhood by myself. And I didn't want other mothers to do life by themselves."

The goal goes beyond a morning on the trail — it's about creating a stronger support system for mothers.

"When mothers thrive, our families thrive, and our community thrives."

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