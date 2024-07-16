More affordable housing expected to be complete in north Omaha by September

Video shows 25th and Ohio single-family homes being built.

Donell Brown, works as a developer on top of his full time job. Brown bought this property back in 2022 for $1 from the city and Habitat for Humanity before the initiative.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For years, affordable housing has been something neighbors have expressed needing. I told you a few weeks ago about the lots being sold by the city for $1. Well now, one developer who brought his land for $1 before the initiative is wrapping up his project.

Donell Brown, born and raised in north Omaha is bringing his first affordable housing project right here. Four single family homes, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage.

“So that’s why I decided ultimately on single family homes because ultimately take that home…acquire equity in it. They could live in it, they could sale it down the line… if they choose too.” said Brown.

In 2022, Brown purchased three lots of land from the city for $1. The fourth lot, from Habitat for Humanity which matched the cities price tag of $1.

Brown says he’s not only looking to improve the area by adding homes but also improving the infrastructure.

“With additional I funds, I am able to also refurbishing the ally to give alley access to the neighbors here and provide fire access and garbage truck access,”

Brown now working with local non-profits Omaha 100 and Habitat for Humanity and others, to find the right families.

“As I am really searching for those buyers.. that need a chance, an opportunity for them to own a house at an affordable price.. without getting into a bidding war.” said Brown.

Brown says after graduating the Spark CDI program he began researching available land.

“Spark you know they decided to implement the walking trail so.. being on the walking trail that leads to north Omaha to downtown..now being extended…it was all just a very good story to be apart of,” said Brown.

Donell Brown works a full time job but also owns Lions Head LLC.

“After hours… after work on the weekends…I am able to look at the information…make the distinct decisions and push the project forward. So a lot of long nights… but I enjoy it.. I wouldn’t want to have it any other way,” said Brown.

Brown says this is only the beginning for him. He says, just across the street is where he looking to move next.

Brown tells me, the housing is expected to be complete by the end of this September.

