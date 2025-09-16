More road safety improvements coming to 30th Street in Florence

Road changes include speed limits painted on the pavement, medians, additional signs, and other upgrades approved by the state.

Improvements follow a recent speed limit drop and installation of a permanent feedback sign.

Push for safety began after a car crashed into a daycare playground last December.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Near 30th and Bondesson, new road changes are set to roll out in the coming weeks—designed to slow drivers down and make the speed limit more visible to everyone passing through.

These improvements come just weeks after a permanent feedback sign was installed and the speed limit was lowered by five miles per hour. While this stretch of road is overseen by the state, the city has authority to make certain upgrades with state approval.

Jacque Casey, who operates a daycare along the corridor, said the changes feel like a direct response to neighborhood concerns.

“They heard our plea and they listened— they weren’t just about it, they literally doubled down and I think did even more right now," said Casey.

City Councilmember Pete Festersen added that the changes aim to protect families and local businesses.

“We’re hopeful this really slows speeders down and makes it a safer environment— for the kids and families, and also for the businesses," said Festersen.

The push for safety began last December, after a collision sent a car crashing into the daycare’s playground. Now, upgrades will span 30th Street from Bondesson through Grebe.

Construction is expected to begin in October and wrap up by November.

In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

