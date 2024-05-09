Nationwide teacher shortage doesn't stop Educare of Omaha at Kellom from appreciating educators

Video shows Educare of Omaha at Kellom, UNO and Bennington Highschool.

Educare of Omaha at Kellom is honoring teachers during the week of appreciation while also looking for ways to recruit college graduates.

Studies show in Nebraska, the lack of child care and early learning options essentially affect the economy.

74% of people say not having access to child care makes it harder for Nebraska businesses to hire new employees and grow.

Studies show nation wide there is a shortage when it comes to teachers. An Early Learning Center in north Omaha is looking to make teachers feel appreciated.

“I love the kids. I love my coworkers, but I really love the kids. I love to see the journey from start to end,” said Dodds.

Theressa Dodds has been in the industry for 20 years.

“I started off as a sub and a teacher and then associate teacher and I’ve been working on my bachelors also,” said Dodds.

Dodds says this job is her calling and she hopes to make a difference for many children.

"The award is definitely not the salary in this field for the salary it is you won’t do that,”

Dawn Olijnek the development director at Omaha Educare Omaha says this week is all about appreciating teacher through lunches, goodies bags, coffee trucks and written letters from parents.

"Appreciate them every day of the year. It’s through the interactions with one another. It’s a child who waves at you know all the staff members down the hall,” saod Olijnek.

Olijnek says with early education… having a high turnover rate… they are always looking to recruit.

"t’s a paid internship where they get to experience what the classroom is like be paired with an experience teacher to coach them and teach them along the way,” said Olijnek

Stats show at UNO students are still taking interest in becoming educators despite the low wages and challenges. This Spring, in total UNO has 224 students graduating with education degrees. That's compared to 208 in the 2019-2020 school year.

Bennington Public Schools are also loking to recurit new teachers, espcailly through special programs. Stacy Hawn tells me,"Whether they are brand new out of college or veteran teacher that has just switched jobs and now new to being Bennington..our mentor/mentee program… we’ve officers really hard to building that program."

