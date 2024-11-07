BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where the Nebraska Legislature District 13 race is still close as ballots continue to be counted. Both candidates tell me they are confident and patiently waiting for results.

Nick Batter and Ashlei Spivey both competing for district 13 legislature. Batter, a non- partisan says his campaign focused on knocking on doors and getting to know neighbors.

Ashlei Spivey holds a narrow lead of just 41 votes. She told me she's feeling confident.

"Once the numbers come out and when I'm successful, I plan to hold a townhall, making sure that I'm connecting with every day folks around my policies. With additions do they have, what else do they want to see and then start working on language so that I can be ready to introduce day, one in the legislature." Said Spivey.

"It's most important to me that my neighbors votes are heard because at the end of the day elections are about candidates. They are about voters and people, and so the most important thing is that all the votes out that are out there there are

It's important to note that the Douglas County Election office says early voting ballots are still being counted the final tally in this race may not be known for two weeks.