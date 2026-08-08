Nebraska State Board of Education members voted to delay approval of Identity Preparatory Academy.

Nebraska State Board of Education voted 6-2 Friday to postpone conditional approval of Identity Preparatory Academy.

Some board members cited concerns about anti-Americanism based on language previously posted on the school's website, which has since been updated.

Board members plan to visit Identity Preparatory Academy Monday before taking up the vote again.

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Nebraska State Board of Education postpones vote on Identity Preparatory Academy, leaving families with questions .The board voted 6-2 Friday to postpone conditional approval of Identity Preparatory Academy, leaving families and the community wondering what comes next.

The postponement stems from language previously posted on the school's website. Some board members said the wording raised concerns about anti-Americanism.

School founder Dr. Dernecia Phillips addressed the board, saying those concerns were based on misunderstanding.

"I grew up in a military community and any claim of anti-Americanism has nothing to do with me."

The school's website has since been updated to better reflect its mission and values.

"In our initial design phase, our website utilized exploratory language, like laboratory and abolitionists, to express our desire to build joyful, secure learning spaces that practically interrupted those negative pipelines. However, through our ongoing collaborative journey alongside North Omaha families, that structure evolved," Phillips said.

District 4 board member Liz Renner said postponing conditional approval is unnecessary.

"They've passed all the standards. All these discussions and visits can happen, you can still go next week and visit the school," Renner said.

Kristin Christensen said the school had met the criteria required for conditional approval.

"From my standpoint, for with those 3 pieces, the application, the statue and the rule 14, they have met the criteria to be an approved, conditionally approved rule 14 school, because the actual materials that they're using, the curriculum that they might purchase or give to students or use as teaching guides for their teachers is beyond our purview," Christensen said.

District 5 board member Kirk Penner said the delay will give board members more time to better understand the school's educational model.

"I want to go up there and I want to talk to Dr. Phillips and staff and everybody and I want to see the whole program," Penner said.

Phillips said she hopes board members who voted to postpone will gain a better understanding of what Identity Preparatory Academy means to families.

"When they come out to speak with me, they're wanting to know more about our school and about our educational framework, so I'm excited to share with them more about what the community has created together," Phillips said.

Board members are scheduled to visit the school Monday.

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