Nebraska to enforce Medicaid work requirements ahead of federal timeline

Nebraska plans to enforce federal Medicaid work requirements eight months ahead of the federal timeline, impacting tens of thousands of enrollees statewide.

Nebraska Appleseed says most affected individuals are already working or qualify for exemptions, but confusing rules and paperwork could lead to eligible people losing coverage.

Advocates emphasize the issue isn’t unwillingness to work—it’s the speed and complexity of enforcement that could create gaps in healthcare access for families.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nebraska to Become First State to Enforce Medicaid Work Requirements

Nebraska is set to make history, becoming the first state in the nation to enforce federal Medicaid work requirements—a move that could impact tens of thousands of residents across the state.

Governor Jim Pillen has framed the policy as an opportunity for those receiving Medicaid benefits who are able to work.

“There’s incredible opportunity for every person who is wanting Medicaid that is able-bodied to work and will work really, really hard,” said Governor Pillen.

However, advocacy groups are raising concerns about how quickly the state plans to move forward.

Advocates with Nebraska Appleseed say the state’s decision to begin enforcement eight months ahead of the federal timeline could create serious challenges for Medicaid recipients. They warn that rushing implementation increases the risk of administrative errors and unintended gaps in health coverage.

Sarah Maresh with Nebraska Appleseed says most people who could be affected by the new requirements are already working or qualify for exemptions—but confusion around reporting rules and paperwork could still lead to people losing coverage.

“We know Nebraskans value health care and their family being healthy and strong, stable house systems so we can all go to the hospital or the doctor when we need it,” Maresh said. “But our state’s decision to rush and implement these work requirements eight months early—doesn’t align with those values.”

Nebraska Appleseed says it plans to continue urging state leaders to slow down the rollout.

The organization is also focusing on outreach efforts to help Nebraskans understand the new requirements and what steps they need to take to remain covered.

I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha Neighborhood Reporter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

