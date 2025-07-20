Neighbors celebrate community at 9th annual Mandela Fest

Nelson Mandela Elementary hosted its 9th annual Mandela Fest at Miller Park, drawing students, parents, and community members for a day of free activities, local vendors, and food trucks.

The festival highlights the school’s community-centered mission, with parents volunteering their time as part of a partnership that allows their children to attend Nebraska’s only tuition-free private school.

With year-round classes, Mandela Fest serves as a key celebration students look forward to — and next year, the school will mark its 10th anniversary of serving North Omaha families.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Families, students, and community members gathered at Miller Park to celebrate the 9th Annual Mandela Fest — an event that continues to bring North Omaha neighbors together for fun, fellowship, and food.

Hosted by Nelson Mandela Elementary, the festival featured local vendors, food trucks, and free activities for all ages.

“It’s actually the heart of what Nelson Mandela is — it’s all about community, free events, and a great time to share with your family,” said Chantea Watkins, who attended the event with her son, Keyon Jackson, a rising fourth grader at Mandela.

For Watkins, the festival was not just about having fun. “It’s great for the community. You get to see faces you haven’t seen in a while… and it’s just a fun time to come and enjoy yourself,” she added.

Nelson Mandela Elementary operates year-round, and Principal Genevive Core said Mandela Fest is a highlight many students eagerly anticipate.

“Our scholars are so excited every year to celebrate Nelson Mandela, celebrate their school, and celebrate our community,” Core said.

The event’s success isn’t solely due to the school’s faculty and staff. Parents also pitch in by volunteering — part of their commitment in exchange for their children attending Nebraska’s only free private school.

“It’s great — I don’t have to worry about the cost. I can do my hours instead,” said Watkins. “It works for me and my family to just dedicate the time.”

As Nelson Mandela Elementary approaches its 10th anniversary next year, Core said she hopes the community continues to support the school and see the positive impact it’s making in North Omaha.

