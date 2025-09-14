Neighbors continue to push OPPD to transition from coal

Community members, led by historic 24th Street parishes, walked from Miller Park to the North Omaha power plant, spotlighting clean energy and public health concerns.

Residents and experts stressed environmental and health risks, noting asthma rates in Northeast Omaha are significantly higher than the metro average.

Organizers plan to rally neighbors at the upcoming OPPD board meeting, continuing pressure on the utility to transition to natural gas and renewable energy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Faith and environmental justice came together in North Omaha this weekend as hundreds of residents joined a pilgrimage calling for cleaner energy and healthier neighborhoods.

The historic 24th Street Family of Parishes—Sacred Heart, St. Benedict the Moor, and St. John’s—hosted the “Pilgrimage of Hope for Creation.”

Joseph Gregory, who has lived in the area for 30 years, said the effects of the North Omaha power plant have spanned generations.

“The neighbors here before the power plant was so um its concern because we’ve had families growing up in this area,” Gregory said.

The event began with Mass at Miller Park before participants made a two-hour walk to the OPPD North Omaha power plant, hoping to send a message to the utility.

"There's better alternatives for energy now.. and we’re hoping they will make a choice to change,” said Gregory.

Patrick Murray, a professor at Creighton University, underscored the health risks associated with coal-burning facilities.

“Power plants are among really some of the worse industrial polluters,” Murray said.

Air pollution contributes to higher rates of lung disease. Data from the 2024 Community Health Needs Assessment highlighted a troubling disparity.

"12.5% of metro adults have asthma while 18.2% of north east Omaha adults have asthma,” said Murray.

For many participants, the pilgrimage was rooted in hope—and a demand for a healthier future for North Omaha families.

“They said they would convert to natural gas and that's what we’re all waiting for,” said Gregory.

Organizers say they are working with other nonprofits to rally neighbors to attend the upcoming OPPD board meeting and continue pressing for change.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

