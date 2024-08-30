Neighbors in north Omaha want to see change when it comes to fast drivers along 24th street

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright on 24th street in north Omaha. Where there's a problem that neighbors want fixed, speeding. They say cars fly through here making it dangerous for families and kids.

Now they're taking their concerns to the city for help. Brianne Johnson, owns Bri's Brainaics a daycare in north Omaha and almost everyday she takes children for neighborhood walks.

"Going on our morning walks.. I don't even cross the street. I let the car cross before we even go. So the streets have to be clear before we cross the street." said Johnson.

To keep everyone safe, she makes sure her kids know the rules when walking around the neighborhood.

"We pretty much have a buddy system. And I talk to them before we even leave my drive about, 'are there any cars?'..''you don't cross the street until Ms. Bri says cross the street," said Johnson.

Johnson says drivers speeding through this area is common.

"I don't think people are aware that they need to slow down. You know, they just think 'I'm late for work or I need to get my kids to school, so I can get to work'. I just think they're in a rush…and people just need to slow down." said Johnson.

Johnson says the city installing speed bumps or speed monitors could help drivers slow down.

"They hesitation of you go.. I go… but they do drive fast," said Johnson.

On parts of 24th street, the Omaha Police Department, has placed speed monitors to let drivers know if they're going to fast.

A city spokesperson tells me as of now there is nothing permanent coming to that area. But they will deploy another speed monitor near by to continue collecting data.

Speeding monitors are placed in areas with a high amount of cars traveling through and to increase pedestrian safety especially on the 24th street corridor.