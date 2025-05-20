Neighbors left wondering after large police presence in North O neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors near 48th and Kansas saw a heavy law enforcement presence surrounding the yellow house on the corner Monday morning.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha police officers, state troopers, and the Drug Enforcement Administration were swarming this house just feet from a school.

Officers were blocking streets and telling neighbors to stay inside. Keysha Bennett has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years. She says she first caught a glimpse of the police lights around 10:30 a.m.

“Suddenly everybody pulled back and they brought in like the tank-looking vehicle, that the police officers have, and just kind of came out through the little hole on the top and had a gun pointed at the house,” Bennett said. “I did try to come out and check earlier what was going on but was told to get my butt back in the house.”

Nearby, Omaha Public Schools confirmed Wakonda Elementary was placed on secure hold. The DEA told KMTV agents were executing a search warrant but didn’t provide more details.