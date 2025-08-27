Neighbors win fight for safer streets on 30th Street

Parents, neighbors, and business owners in North Omaha have long voiced concerns about speeding on 30th Street, especially near Crayon Castle daycare where dozens of children spend their days.

After a December crash sent a car into the daycare’s playground, neighbors took action—placing their own “slow down” signs, adding bollards, and even funding a temporary speed feedback sign.

With continued pressure, Councilman Pete Festersen secured city funding for a permanent digital speed feedback sign, which residents see as a critical safety win for the Florence neighborhood.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For months, neighbors along 30th Street have been asking for a permanent tool to slow down traffic. Now, the city is installing a permanent speed feedback sign — and parents say they’re relieved.

Inside Crayon Castle daycare, children spend their days learning, playing, and socializing. But parents say just outside its doors, it’s a different story.

“As parents you just want to protect your kids, so I think it’s a huge deal,” said parent Caylie Gern.

The 30th Street corridor in front of the daycare is a fast-moving stretch without a stoplight. A temporary speed feedback sign has rotated through the area, but neighbors say it’s not enough.

“I just think it’s essential for this stretch of road… because it is really scary,” said parent Molly Mertz.

Parents, neighbors, and business owners have been pushing the city and state for months to take more permanent action. Now, that push has paid off.

“Well, we fought for it and we won. That’s one little battle for the Florence area… I’m thrilled,” said Jacquie Casey, owner of Crayon Castle.

The pressure began in December, when a crash sent a car into the daycare’s playground — just feet from the infant room. Since then, neighbors have taken safety into their own hands: placing homemade signs, installing bollards to protect children, and investing in a neighborhood speed feedback sign.

“Just seeing that is a good reminder for everybody,” said Cassidy Casey.

City Councilman Pete Festersen helped secure the funding to make the sign permanent.

“It’s pretty rare to have a digital speed monitor for any place in the city… but I think we can all agree this is an important spot. We had a pretty concerning incident here not too long ago,” Festersen said.

Parents say it’s a long-awaited relief.

“It gets bad down here so I’m really glad thas going to be a permenent thing now,” said parent Megan Holmstedt.

For Casey, the daycare owner, the new sign is both progress and motivation.

“I want to see something more permanent happen… but in the meantime, this is great,” she said.

Neighbors can expect to see the permanent speed feedback sign installed early next year at 30th and Tucker.

At 30th and Tucker, I’m Melissa Wright.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

