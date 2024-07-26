Nelson Mandela Elementary scholars celebrate their last day of school in a unique way

Video shows the Nelson Mandela Elementary School in north Omaha and scholars chanting on their last day of school.

Nelson Mandela Elementary School is the only institution recognized as a free private school in Omaha.

Genevive Core shares the importance of year round school and scholars share the importance of their education chants.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright, at Nelson Mandela Elementary School where the only free private school in north Omaha is celebrating their last day school in a very unique way.

Students are using their talents to display the core values in their school.

"Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world. I will change the world with my hope, strength, service, unity, and wisdom. Those words..they use them every day at Mandela," saic Genevive Core.

Genevive Core, the principal of the school says her students are in school year round for a reason.

"It's so important for them to not lose that academic achievement, that summer slide. That happens many times when scholars are out of school for a long time," said Core.

ON Thursday, grades one through five performed a chant with dance moves to demonstrate what they've learned over the course of the school year. Larry Mason is headed to the third grade.

"I have a part where I sing and everyone does it and we have like whistles and stuff to do it, when we sing the song," said Mason.

For Wilder Mainelli who is a little headed to the fourth grade her class chant is helping her prepare for the real world.

"So basically we are us and we don't care if your being mean to us or anything," said Mainelli.

Mainelli says there's nothing wrong with being different but the third grade has taught her how to handle conflict.

"People judge me because I very small and they are very rude about it and i just walk away and not even.. like yeah," said Mainelli.

After their performance students also received academic awards. They ended the morning by cheering on kindergartners as they launch into elementary school.

Principal core tells me students here will get a break a short break before returning back in august to kick off another school year.)