New beginnings: north Omaha kicks off YMCA and North High transformation

The YMCA and Omaha North High School officially broke ground on a new joint project near 34th and Ames, creating a shared space for learning, wellness, and community.

The development includes a new YMCA facility and North High’s first on-site football stadium, expected to open by summer 2027.

Students say the project represents community pride and connection — giving athletes, band members, and families a true home in North Omaha.

Shovels, hard hats, and a lot of excitement marked a new chapter for North Omaha as the YMCA and Omaha North High School officially broke ground on a long-awaited community project near 34th and Ames.

Over the next year, this empty lot will transform into a hub for learning, wellness, and neighborhood pride — a place for students to grow, families to gather, and athletes to finally have a field they can call home.

Brandon Lewis, a senior and football player at North High, said the new field represents more than just sports.

“Having a home field we can actually play games on — with a real scoreboard — that’s probably the best part for me,” Lewis said.

Though he won’t get to play on it himself, Lewis says he’ll be back to cheer on the next generation — including his little brother, who’s already on the varsity team.

“I’ll get to see some of my younger guys, some of the varsity players, my little brother’s on the team too — so watching him play here will be a great experience,” he added.

Lewis also grew up going to the YMCA and says watching the new facility rise from the ground gives him something to look forward to.

But the project isn’t just for athletes. It’s also for students who find their rhythm elsewhere — like in music.

Jay Pospisil, a member of the North High marching band, said the new field will finally give them a home turf that feels like their own.

“It’s a whole different ballpark to be in… where we can go right across the street, go on a field with gold and blue, and just feel like we’re supposed to be there,” Pospisil said. She says the development represents more than new bricks and turf — it’s about connection and community pride. “I think it’s going to be more of everything — more community, more experiences, more everything."

Once complete, the project will include a new YMCA designed to make fitness and wellness more accessible and affordable, as well as a dedicated football stadium for North High students.

Mayor John Ewing Jr. called the groundbreaking a “momentous moment” for the community.

“I’m excited to see the North High Vikings have their own football stadium right here in North Omaha,” she said.

Construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2027.

