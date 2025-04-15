New details about Florence Tower shooting, police continue to investigate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police continues to investigate a shooting that happened inside Florence Tower Sunday night that left one man dead, another in jail, and police officers on paid leave.



Video from officers' body-worn cameras has not been released. According to OPD those cameras were rolling and captured some of what happened.

50-year-old Billy Dorrall, was booked for first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and other charges.

The officers involved are on paid leave.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Police released details about the incident based on where the investigation stands now.

We now know this is what police were responding to on the sixth floor. Pictures from building surveillance show the suspect, 50-year-old Billy Dorrall, holding two guns.

Police say building camera footage shows Dorrall in an agitated state interacting with other residents before getting into a verbal altercation with the victim, 45-year-old Eric Bechtolt.

Police say the video showed Dorrall go to his apartment, come back with a gun, and shoot Bechtolt multiple times.

Police say as they made their way up the stairs, they could hear a disturbance on the sixth floor. When they got to the door, Dorrall opened it. An officer fired their gun and hit Dorrall in the left hip.

Dorrall fired back and then went down the hallway, threatened several other neighbors, and shot up and down the hallway several times.

After verbal commands, officers were able to arrest him.

Police say Dorrall confessed in an interview and told police of his intent to kill more residents and officers who responded.

The Omaha Housing Authority says they have crisis counselors there this week for tenants.