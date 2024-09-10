New hotel coming to Millwork Commons neighborhood: the hotel will have 135 rooms and a rooftop bar

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Downtown where this area is continuing to grow. The city announced that just behind me a new $57 million dollar hotel will be taking over a vacant building.

This building will soon become a 135-room hotel with a rooftop bar.

"You know we’re always trying to find a rooftop bar. especially with the baseball stadium right there you can look into it practically.” said Anderson.

Hadley Anderson lives just around the Ashton. She says, she loves that there’s a lot happening in this area.

"I think it would bring a lot more people in. This is like a booming place. They’re constantly adding new businesses so I think that would be helpful for them. It would bring in traffic, it would bring in tourist.

To add to the growing area, just to the side of the soon to be Millwork Hotel, the Dizzy Mule. A five-story apartment complex, that is expected to be complete sometime next year.

"Especially when they go into a hotel it’s nice to have something new by. So I’m trying to service those folks, bring in some high end food but also some really interesting products as well." said Roza.

Anthony Roza owns Heirloom Fine Foods in the Ashton. He says before opening last spring he was told a hotel was coming.

"Business has even pretty fair. We’re just waiting for this neighborhood to expand, so we’re pretty excited about this hotel building going in.” said Roza.

Some neighbors I spoke to say they have concerns when it comes to the parking in the area. However the city does know that is an issue and they plan to 600 stall parking garage.