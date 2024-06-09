New look, new name, new location: the Midwest Fest is back in Omaha

Video shows food, drinks, vintage clothing, and people shopping at the Heartland of America Park.

Ally Blair, the owner of Cold Hearted Collective and Steven Grabenschorer with Great Plains VTG share their favorite parts about setting up shop at the Midwest Fest.

Formerly know as the Hutch Fest is now the Midwest Fest and the woman-owned festival has a new look and new location.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Formerly known as the Hutch Fest, now the Midwest Fest is back at the Heartland of America Park. At the Heartland of America Park the festive market welcomed local and mid-western merchants, artists and entrepreneurs.

During the two-festival you can find anything from food, candles, vintage clothes to even dog treats. Two returning vendors tell me the Midwest fest is one of their favorite times of the year.

“They do such a great job of having a lot of variety with their vendors.. and seeing so many friends and familiar people that come back every year.. its just a really great place to see people and have a great time," said Ally Blair the owner of The Cold Hearted Collective.

"Just seeing everyone vibing..connecting…networking…local…support local…and that’s what the midwest fest is all about…and that’s what were about at Great Plains vintage too.” said Steven Grabenschorer with Great Plains VTG.

If you weren’t able to make it to the Midwest Fest today they will be back tomorrow but it is important to know only cash is accepted upon getting a wristband for entry.