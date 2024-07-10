New program aims to assist Black business owners to maintain success in the child care industry

Video shows Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative and Bri's Brainiacs Childcare Preschool.

Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative and I Be Black Girl, launches a new program to help Black women in the industry gain resources and maintain a successful business.

Tierra Harper with NECC shares the importance of the program. Brianne Johnson, an at-home childcare provider, shares what she loves about her job and what she looks forward to gaining through the new program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Women of color make up the majority of childhood care providers yet they are paid less than their White peers. I'm Melissa wright, in north Omaha where two organizations are now working with local businesses in the industry to gain resources and maintain a successful business.

Brianne Johnson owns Bri's Brainiacs Childcare Preschool in north Omaha.

"I love doing it at my house. I love that I don't have to leave…I love that my 'brainiac babies' love me, that they talk about me at home," said Johnson.

Johnson left her school job 8 years ago to operate her own in-home child care.

"I am ready to expand my brand…and other in-home care child providers that do the same things I do…and just listen to their stories, how they made it through, how they get clients, how they keep up with enrollment," said Johnson.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and The Education Trust, 94% of child care workers are female and 40% are people of color. The report also states, the pay gap of 78 cents when it comes to White counterparts.

Now there's a movement to address the issue. Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative and I Be Black Girl are partnering up to offer a specially made Childcare Catalyst Programfor black women owning their own childhood care business.

"For black women and femmes that are in the field…for them to be able to have someone be able to support them… as they continue to grow their business," said Harper.

Along with marketing skills,the program aims to give minority women access to resources, an opportunity to networks and tips to maintain a business while also gaining economic independence.

"We will then give providers ideas. How they can increase their enrollment… by marketing.. so where can you put — house… 'I'm enrolling," said Harper.

"Im ready to listen and learn... I wanna grow," said Johnson.

Applications for the program close at the end of this month and the program is expected to begin August 26.