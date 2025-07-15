New speed control sign installed on North 30th Street

NORTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)– The most recent attempt to get drivers to slow down on North 30th Street is an electronic speed control sign, paid for by a grant from Union Pacific.



This speed sign comes after months of neighbors asking for change due to speeders.

Neighbors told KMTV this is not a fix but a step in the right direction.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"They just drive too fast," Elmrya Lemons said.

Lemons drives up and down 30th Street.

"People should slow down, watch what they're doing, and drive safely," she said.

Not only does she drive on the 30th, but she also lives on it, according to Lemons, it's just plain dangerous, especially at night.

She's seen multiple crashes in front of her home. She's just one of many neighbors that want action.

"I hope there are solutions; many lives will be saved, fewer injuries for people, and safer for the children," she said.

"One of two things should be changed, the speed limit or the signs themselves," Malachi Jenson, who lives nearby with his family said.

Jenson described it as a step in the right direction.

"It helps, everything helps," Jenson said.

Neighbors Lemons hopes it brings a change to her neighborhood. "people have a chance to see how fast they are going; some people don't realize how fast they are going until they see that sign," Lemons said.

Data from the sign is being used by the Omaha Police Department to identify potential traffic concerns.