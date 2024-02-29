No More Empty Pots launches new STEM internship for students in Omaha

Video shows Omaha North High School students participating in a 15-week No More Empty Pots STEM internship at the Highlander.

Ann Marie Meiman and Dalilah Winford share the special projects they have worked on since being chosen for the internship.

Meiman and Winford share their goals for the next year and how they plan to contribute to the community in the future.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

No More Empty Pots at the Highlander is launching a 15-week paid STEM internship for three High school students for the first time ever.

During the internship, students from Omaha North High School will look at core concepts like biology and chemistry but also study the environmental impact on the Omaha community.

"It gives them the ability to actually apply what their learning to something that is relevant to the. But also that deeper ability to look towards what they can do with the sciences for solving the communities are facing." said Leah Keinama, the director of programs and strategic partnerships at No More Empty Pots.

Ann Marie Meiman, a Omaha North High school senior, says her first project has been exciting.

"We're starting with air pollution, which is really interesting to me. And kind of working and start thinking about the ways we can improve the things we are talking about," said Meiman.

Another Omaha North High School senior, Dalilah Winford, says the results were surprising.

"It was mainly just grit and carbon diesel, but like, it was pretty cool to see on microscopes," said Winford.

Winford says she enjoys the work she is doing at the internship because it focuses on the local community.

"I care about my community so deeply, I want to see it be better. I want to be the best we can be," said Winford.

Meiman, who hopes to study environmental engineering next year, says looking at the way certain issues affect her community grows into motivation to make a change.

"Knowing the people in the community. Knowing that it could be better here for sure, is really motivation to come back and hopefully help one day," said Meiman.

As part of the internship, the students spend a lot of time in the No More Empty Pots Greenhouse, planting different vegetables and greens. Both Students tell me that spending time here is their favorite part of the internship.