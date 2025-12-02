No More Empty Pots showcases community impact on Giving Tuesday

No More Empty Pots hosted a Giving Tuesday tour and Cups Café event to highlight its work supporting local food entrepreneurs.

Funds raised go directly toward fresh food boxes for families who need healthy, accessible meals.

Organizers say the event showcases community care, connection, and collective support in North Omaha.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in North Omaha. This Giving Tuesday, No More Empty Pots is opening its doors — giving neighbors a firsthand look at how they’re building sustainable change, one meal and one entrepreneur at a time.

The organization is hosting a Cups Café Happy Hour and guided tour to highlight how they support local food entrepreneurs — from shared kitchens to business coaching.

The event aims to show how community impact grows through fresh food access, small business support, and strong neighborhood connections. Every dollar raised helps provide food boxes for families needing fresh, healthy meals.

“It just really shows that the community cares, the community supports the community, and everyone can come together in one day and celebrate," said Kate Fletcher.

The Giving Tuesday event runs December 2nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at No More Empty Pots on North 30th Street in Florence. It’s an afternoon of community, conversation, and connection — celebrating Giving Tuesday right here in North Omaha.

At 30th and Wiletta, I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha Neighborhood Reporter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.