No More Empty Pots teams up with Midwest Dairy to address the beef Gen Z has with dairy

Video shows No More Empty Pots, statics, and the Micro Market.

No More Empty Pots launches its Pitch Contest, advance local entrepreneurship and contribute to the growth of the dairy industry.

Studies show dairy sales are dwindling thanks to Generation Z. In 2022, Generation Z brought 20% less milk than the national average.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

No more Empty Pots is cooking up a pitch contest to help local entrepreneurs launch into success. Applications are now open to the community to help contribute to the growth of the dairy industry.

"All of our grandmas cook for example it’s like what if they had turned those those recipes into a business what if they were able to share that outside of the home and with tons of people ,” said Talia McGill

Talia McGill, the CEO of No More Empty Pots says the partnership with Mid West Dairy is all to increase awareness when it comes to Dairy products in food.

Studies show the demand for dairy products is down, especially when it comes to Gen Z consumers. Gen Zers purchased 20% less milk than the national average.

"Local food entrepreneurs that use at least 30% dairy in their food product so this could be milk. This could be cheese. This could be butter butter as long as it’s 30%" said McGill.

McGil says No More Empty Pots helps to assist entrepreneurs daily through their entrepreneur journey program.

"Working for yourself, reinvesting all your money and capital back into yourself and so we wanna make sure that anyone who has that idea has a dream has that opportunity,” said McGill

McGil says there’s just one more requirement aside from your menu being 30% dairy.

"They have to bring to. It is the hard work the skin in the game and so if they can do that, we can do this as long as we have the resources,” said McGill

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, low-income groups tend to rely on foods that are cheap and convenient to access but are often low in nutrients.

"The health disparities that exist in the community if one easy way to combat that is by eating food that is grown closer to home why shouldn’t we?” said McGill.

At the end of the pitch contest, the two winners will receive $10 thousand each, free access to the commercial kitchen at No More Empty Pots, along with access to their home-grown fruits and vegetables.