Non-profit aims to culturally educate the community as Omaha becomes more diverse

Video shows Dundee Elementary students dancing, playing instruments and previous 'Kubatana' performances and

Dundee Elementary student, the ACC founder and a 'Kubatana' performer, share the importance of knowing the different African cultures and the excitement behind participating with the non-profit.

African Culture Connection is a local non-profit founded in 2006. ACC offers education programs and performances led by professional artists, including master dancers, drummers and storytellers from the U.S. and abroad.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One non- profit in Omaha is working to educate the community when it comes to African cultures. African Culture Connection has focused on making students feel comfortable when it comes to different cultures within Africa.

'Kabutana' translates to "coming together" in the Shona language, which is what the African Culture Connection, focuses on.

“My favorite part of like ACC was the dancing and like learning about the culture,” said Kameon Mills, a sixth grader at Dundee Elementary.

Kameon Mills a sixth grader at Dundee Elementary says she knew a little about Africa before ACC came to her school but now she feels inspired.

"I would definetly want to move to Africa...and maybe even other countries, I dont know." said Mills.

Charles Ahovissi the founder of African Culture Connection says the organization partnered with OPS to share the history, traditions, and culture of Africa with students.

"So we feel like the youth they’re the one that we need to target because that’s where the education stuff from. That’s why we are coming here,” said Ahovissi

ACC is gearing up for their annual 'Kubatana' performance this weekend. This weekends performance will be the first one featuring dancers from six countries.

“Omaha is becoming more diverse, more population and well in order to bring all culture together. It would be good to select at least six or seven countries coming to Omaha to share the culture to educate our community members,” said Ahovissi.

Sylvestre Adzaku-Adzaku representing Togo in the the 'Kubatana' performance this weekend says coming together as one is important.

"We all live in different states in America and all over the world sometimes is also good to come together and do what we love the best...you know,”said Adzaku-Adzaku

The performance will be this Saturday at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

