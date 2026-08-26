North High counselor Ronald Parker retires after more than 4 decades of inspiring others

Ronald Parker has retired from North High School

Parker helped lead the 21st Century program, which provides students with tutoring, family literacy activities, and credit recovery opportunities outside normal school hours.

Parker hopes his legacy lives on, encouraging students to be kind, give back, and strengthen the North Omaha community long after his retirement.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ronald Parker has retired after more than 40 years of inspiring others, including more than a decade as a counselor at North High School in Omaha. Former students, colleagues, and community members gathered to celebrate his impact, sharing appreciation and memories in person and through video messages.

During his time at North High, Parker served as a student counselor, worked with special education students, coached, and helped lead the 21st Century program. The program provides students with opportunities outside normal school hours, including academic tutoring, family literacy and educational activities. It also gives students an opportunity to recover credits they may have lost or not completed during their freshman or sophomore years.

Gene Haynes honored Parker at the celebration.

"We all love you, brother, for doing what you have done during your tenure with the students of Omaha North and especially the athletes," Haynes said.

Parker said he hopes his legacy will encourage students to continue to be kind and give back long after he leaves the halls of North High.

"What someone provided for me, basically through my boys' club years, and all the other mentors that I had, it was my idea to give back to people, to make a difference, to make our community be as best that it can be. And if I can be a shining light or a small glimmer of light in there, I thank God for that," Parker said.

Parker said the celebration is a reminder that his work was never just about a job — it was about bringing people together and showing support.

"Happy that we can do this. It's not a funeral, but it is congratulations that we can all come together, hug each other, kiss each other, and just love on each other, what our community needs to do more of," Parker said.

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