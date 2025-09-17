North O realtor highlights challenges and support for first-time homebuyers

Realtor Akeydra Hagens says a shortage of homes lets sellers set higher prices, leaving many families shocked by new build costs in North Omaha.

With mortgage rates just above six percent—the lowest in three years—buyers face tough choices as falling rates could also trigger higher housing demand and prices.

Hagens urges first-time buyers to tap into local support from Omaha 100, Habitat for Humanity, and the Urban League of Nebraska to overcome barriers to ownership.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

’m Melissa Wright in North Omaha—where new homes are going up, like these right behind me. But one local realtor says buyers aren’t rushing in—especially when it comes to new builds. Still, she points out there’s support available for first-time homebuyers, right here in the community.

Affordable housing remains a top need in North Omaha. Over the past year, several new developments have taken shape, yet demand still outweighs supply.

“There is a shortage of homes available so sellers can really price what they like because people need homes,” said realtor and property manager Aykeydra Hagens. Hagens says many families continue to rent, but when they decide to pursue homeownership, her role often starts with education.

“The price of homes are a shocker… especially construction going in Omaha in the mid-200,000 families are looking at that like—we’re in North Omaha,” she explained.

Mortgage rates have recently dropped to just above six percent—the lowest level in three years.

Hagens makes sure her clients understand how shifts in rates could impact them.

“If interest rates go down, that means there will be a higher demand for homes—and that would actually increase prices. So you might be priced out.”On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve approved a rate cut and signaled that two more could follow before year’s end, potentially driving mortgage rates even lower.

For Hagens, homeownership is about more than buying a house—it’s about building generational wealth. And while the process can feel intimidating, she encourages first-time buyers to take advantage of local resources like Omaha 100, Habitat for Humanity, and the Urban League of Nebraska.

In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.