North O Thanksgiving pop-up brings food, warmth and community support to families

Families received free catered meals, clothing, treats, and community resources in a welcoming holiday space.

Organizers aimed to create a safe, joyful environment for neighbors who needed extra support.

Attendees said the event helped ease holiday stress and offered much-needed connection and gratitude.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In North Omaha, organizers transformed Thanksgiving Day into a welcoming neighborhood gathering — offering free food, clothing, and a place for families to feel seen and supported.

“I said common guys… we gotta go, we're invited!” said Linda Burton.

For many neighbors, pop-ups like this capture the heart of the holiday season — giving back and making sure families don’t feel alone.

“They gave me a plate of everything, I would've cooked but I couldn't cook this year — so I really appreciate y'all inviting us out here,” said Burton.

Burton says support like this matters, especially when working hard doesn’t always leave room for extra.

“I miss out on a lot of stuff and just because I work— don't mean I have it,” said Burton.

At this holiday pop-up, everything was free and thoughtfully curated — catered food from local restaurants, sweet treats, clothing for all ages, activities, music, and community resources.

“We realized that we wanted to create a safe space for people to feel fellowship and loved on the holiday,” said Brianne Schuler with the 50 Mile March Foundation.

The event was organized by the 50 Mile March Foundation, Project Intentional, and the North Omaha Community Partnership.

“This is a way for us to give back and look and realize how lucky we are and how much gratitude we have for the gifts we've been given,” said Schuler.

Schuler says while the holidays can be stressful, events like this help people reset — laugh a little, connect, and feel supported.

“This is our chance to share with folks that don't feel that same support,” said Schuler.

For Burton’s family, the day ended with full stomachs, warm coats, and a renewed sense of community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.