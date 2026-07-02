North Omaha Architectural designer Davielle Phillips speaks on building community

Davielle Phillips prioritizes community engagement above all else, insisting on designing with communities rather than for them.

communities rather than them. Though he grew up in Chicago, Phillips found a strong cultural connection to North Omaha that continues to drive his work there.

Phillips' commitment to North Omaha is ongoing, with future projects like the Great Plains Black History Museum still ahead.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At 32 years old, Davielle Phillips is already leaving his mark on North Omaha — not just through the buildings he helps design, but through the relationships he builds along the way.

Phillips, an architectural designer with Holladn Basham Architects. He grew up on the South Side of Chicago but says North Omaha quickly felt like home.

"North Omaha really reminds me of the south side of Chicago in a lot of different ways from the culture, the history, the people, you know, the camaraderie that I see, you know, and people really welcomed me," Phillips said.

That connection has shaped his work on projects across the community, including the redesign of the Bryant Resource Center and the Urban League of Nebraska.

His approach to each project starts not with a blueprint, but with a conversation.

"I don't like to do things for the community or to the community. I like to do it with the community. In order to do projects with the community, you have to go out and talk to them. You have to be involved," Phillips said.

Among his work in North Omaha, Phillips says the project he is most proud of is the North Omaha Visitor Center — a space designed to bring people together and one he continues to return to.

"This is one of the few projects I actually get to come back," Phillips said.

With the support of his firm Holland Basham Phillips is allowed him to stay rooted in the community he serves.

"And I feel really good that my firm has empowered me to be out in the community, empowered me to it's really just to be able to give back my skills, talent, and resources, I need to be present in the community," Phillips said.

That commitment extends to future work, including the Great Plains Black History Museum.

"No matter what community it is, whether it's a rural area or an urban area, I just care about people, I want to use my talents for good. So, yeah, I'm here to help," Phillips said.

Phillips doesn't work alone and is quick to share the credit. He recognizes interior designers Ally Pilmaier and Caroline Gomel, who collaborated with him on the Visitor Center project. He also extends his gratitude to Preston Love and Veta Jeffery for intentionally giving him the opportunity to bring the project to life.

