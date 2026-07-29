North Omaha book club celebrates 20 years of sisterhood reading more than 200 books

For 20 years, a group of North Omaha women has built a sisterhood centered on trust, laughter, and mutual support.

The group has used literature by African American authors to spark meaningful conversations and create space for healing.

Members describe the club as a safe space where they can set aside life's other roles and simply show up for one another.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For 20 years, a group of women in North Omaha has found something far greater than a good book. Between the pages, they've built a sisterhood rooted in laughter, honesty, and unwavering support.

Even after two decades, there's still playful debate over who first came up with the idea.

" I said, 'A book club. We can get together with some ladies.' 'Really?' 'Yeah. Actually, it was my idea, and I came to you,'" Anita Mcgaugh said.

The group is made up of women ages 40 to 70, each bringing her own story to the table.

"I think every last lady in this room is beautiful. I think everybody comes with their own perspective," one member said.

"Some people are grandparents, some people are still navigating parenthood, but we all take time to get into this space and just... we don't have to play any of those roles. We come and live in the book that we're in, and it's just a good time," another member said.

Their bond doesn't end when the book does.

"We have some people — we're in a bowling league together. We have trips that we take. So that's always really nice," one member said.

Over the years, the group has read more than 200 books by African American authors — stories that spark meaningful conversations and create room for healing.

"Different books bring out different experiences, different traumas. And this is a safe place," one member said.

"It's a safe space for me to come, and I feel that I can trust these ladies, and whatever I bring up stays here," another member said.

No matter who started it, everyone agrees on what it's become: a place where Black women celebrate their culture, lift one another up, and create a family they chose.

"I didn't grow up with sisters or brothers, so I look forward to coming to these meetings every single month," one member said.

"I'd rather be here than go out. I love these ladies," another member said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

