North Omaha community begins rebranding the Spencer Homes facility

North Omaha community comes together to rename the new Spencer Homes, estimated to be complete in May.

Community meeting will take place this Saturday online at 10:30 am.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The new housing development will be complete this spring on 30th and Spencer. The project is unique because the developers are inviting the community to help select a name for this complex.

Construction is progressing for the new housing site replacing the old Spencer Homes. This comes after the city of Omaha announced the demolition and redevelopment site following a federal grant in 2019. The area will offer a mixed income living space for former Spencer Street projects residents. Along with affordable and market rate units. The housing will also offer recreation and community spaces. This Saturday the community will get the chance to rename the soon to be housing to something that represents North Omaha for what it is today.

Jewel Rodgers, Heartland Hope partner and discussion facilitator says, “it has a lot to do with representation and accountability in our area. I think the naming is an opportunity to influence legacy and storytelling in our community, it has always been a part of many traditions cross culture.”

There is a community poll out right now and that will be discussed at the meeting on Saturday. Along with ways to improve the poll before putting it out for a second and final time next week. The meeting is scheduled for Saturday and due to the weather, will take place on Zoom.

