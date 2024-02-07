North Omaha community works to create an empowering name for the new Spencer Homes facility

Jewel Rodgers, Heartland Next partner and a discuss facilitator, shares the results and next steps for reimagining Spencer Homes.

Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Bud Crawford are just a few of the names the community selected as possibilities for rebranding the Spencer Homes. The power is in the community's hands regarding how they want to be portrayed as North Omahans.

According to Jewel Rodgers, Heartland Next partner and discuss facilitator, the recent poll received 87 responses. Some of those names included people that the community wanted to honor. The last time I spoke with Rodgers, she mentioned the importance of a name that reflects the community.

Rodgers says, "It had a lot to do with representation and accountability in the area…I think the naming is an opportunity to influence legacy and storytelling in our community,"

The Heartland Next resident and artist design focus group will meet next week, on the 17th, to define the logos and brands that go along with the official name to come.