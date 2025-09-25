North Omaha daycare owner finds new growth through finance course

Barbara Clay, who has operated Unique Child Care and Family Services for 40 years, says programs like this are essential for small businesses that don’t have built-in financial staff.

The 10-week course by Hayes and Associates—funded by the state—aims to give small business owners access to the same tools larger companies often take for granted, such as financial planning, accounting, and capital resources.

With 20% of new businesses failing in the first year and half closing within five years, organizers say education and support can help historically underserved entrepreneurs not only survive, but thrive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One North Omaha business owner says even after four decades in childcare, she’s still learning—thanks to a local finance firm helping small businesses not only start, but stay in Nebraska.

Hayes and Associates, with support from state funding, launched a new program this summer designed to teach small business owners the financial skills needed to keep their doors open.

Hayes & Associates, L.L.C. After 40 years in business, Barbara Clay joins a state-funded course by Hayes & Associates to sharpen financial skills and help small businesses thrive in Nebraska.

“I’m a life long learner— I love to learn,” said Barbara Clay, owner of Unique Child Care and Family Services.

Clay’s passion for childcare started as a child herself, watching her family run businesses. She has operated her daycare out of her home for 40 years—first alongside her husband and now on her own.

"I learned, oh my god—their role is very beneficial for any business, but really for small businesses, because usually big businesses have people in place… for us, it's just ourselves,” Clay said.

Despite her experience and multiple degrees, Clay said more learning can only strengthen her business. The 10-week program ran from July to September, but she was so eager to take part that she completed the entire course in a single day.

“For me I try to tie everything in that will be helpful to care for these kids,” she said.

Frank Hayes, owner of Hayes and Associates, said the goal is simple: education is the foundation of business success.

“So we can make sure that those individuals have the knowledge so that they can gain access to some of the things that other businesses get access to automatically—like capital, resources...” Hayes said.

National statistics underline the need for training like this. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20% of new businesses fail within the first year, and half close within five—often because of limited capital and lack of financial knowledge.

“This was an opportunity to start investing back into those areas that were historically underserved,” Hayes added.

For Clay, the program is more than education—it’s encouragement.

“So the state and the other people… are really trying to encourage us to be more to our own self— like pat yourself on the back— your doing a the work,” she said.

The next course begins in November in partnership with the Greater Omaha Chamber’s REACH program.

