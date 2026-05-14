North Omaha diagnostic lab wins $52,000 prize to expand access to testing

Core Science Bio Diagnostics brings doctor-ordered testing to North Omaha, eliminating the need for residents to travel across the city.

Owner Sharnelle Shelton, a North Omaha native, is focused on serving underserved communities through an expanding franchise model.

The Pitch Black Competition awarded Shelton $52,000 to help grow the business.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A North Omaha diagnostic lab is working to close a testing gap in the community and now has a $52,000 prize to help make it happen.

Core Science Bio Diagnostics, located in a once-abandoned building at 30th and Spaulding, collects blood and urine samples for doctor-ordered testing. Owner and operator Sharnelle Shelton said the location is intentional — giving North Omaha residents access to diagnostic services without having to travel to other parts of the city.

"It feels great to be able to be a part of such important work, to be able to educate people, to be able to let them know, hey, you don't have to, um, you have access to, um, the answers that you need right here in your community," Shelton said.

Shelton, a North Omaha native, said the lab offers a faster path to results for patients waiting on doctor-ordered tests.

"Oftentimes you go to your doctor, you say, hey, I got this going on. They draw your blood. You gotta wait for a call for your results. Well, you can come to us and get your blood drawn first. We'll be able to take those blood panels and be able to send them that way, by the time you go to your doctor, you're already just discussing your answers," Shelton said.

The Pitch Black Competition awarded Shelton $52,000 to support the business's growth.

"It was phenomenal because, um, to be a part of an organization that invests capital, something that people and businesses of color and small businesses need," Shelton said.

While Core Science Bio Diagnostics plans to expand, Shelton said the mission will remain the same serving as a franchise focused on underserved communities.

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