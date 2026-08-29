'Grief is like a wave': North Omaha woman on creating a safe space for those struggling with loss

Grief is not linear. Kizzetta Holmes describes grief as a wave that can resurface weeks, months, or even years after a loss — sometimes triggered by something as small as a memory.

Grief extends beyond death. The Good Grief Group supports people dealing with all types of loss, including job loss, divorce, and unfulfilled dreams.

Teenagers who lose multiple friends are often expected to return to normal life without support — and Holmes warns that unaddressed grief can sometimes manifest as violence.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Grief is a topic many people experience, but don't always know how to manage.

In North Omaha, grief facilitator Kizzetta Holmes is creating a space where people can feel that pain, talk about it, and learn they don't have to carry it alone.

Holmes, who leads the Good Grief Group, said grief isn't something you simply get over.

"A lot of people think that grief is just something you put in a box and you can pack it away and you never have to see it again. But unfortunately, grief is like a wave. And some days it's at your feet. Other days, it's at your waist. And some days, it's to your nose."

North Omaha grief facilitator creates safe space for those struggling with loss

Holmes said she is creating a safe place for people to face their loss — without judgment, and without having to pretend they're okay.

Grief doesn't always look the way people expect. It can show up weeks, months, or even years after a loss. Sometimes, something as simple as a memory can bring the pain rushing back.

For young people, that pain can be especially difficult to express.

"Being 14, 15, 16, and you have two or three friends that have died. And you're just expected to go back to school and handle life. But then that grief pops back up, and it can manifest itself in violence sometimes."

Holmes also said grief isn't always about losing a loved one. It can come from losing a job, a divorce, or a dream.

"Grief is just a loss. It doesn't always have to connect directly to death. And whatever the loss, we're here to help you."

The Good Grief Group meets every Thursday at 6pm at Church on Purpose.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.