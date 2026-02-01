North Omaha honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with third annual march

Mayor John Ewing, Jr. leads march from 24th to 32nd streets as community honors civil rights leaders

Preston Love Jr. among honorees as neighbors walk Lake Street to celebrate Dr. King's legacy

WATCH JEREMY'S STORY:

North Omaha honors MLK with third annual Keep the Dream Alive March

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm neighborhood reporter Jeremy Fredricks on Lake Street. We're here at the third annual MLK Keep the Dream Alive March and I wanted to know why people are out here today.

"Oh it's important because we do need to keep the dream alive," said Pastor Michael Williams.

"It's a great experience to support Martin Luther King and his legacy," said Sania Taylor.

"This is also a recognition, celebration of individuals in the community that's actually keeping the dream alive," said Tim Clark, co-producer of the walk.

Neighbors came together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in North Omaha Saturday, walking along Lake Street from 24th to 32nd streets and attending a community program at the Salem Baptist Church.

Mayor John Ewing, Jr., Omaha's first Black mayor, led the event.

Community leaders, including Preston Love Jr., were honored for their work.

"There's a link between what we're doing in 2026 and what Martin Luther King did in his life," Love said.

Love is a civil rights activist who ran twice for U.S. Senate seats.

He told me he sees increased threats toward democracy and thinks it's important for the community to come together for events like this.

"It's a sign of solidarity," said Love.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.